Monster Hunter Rise It is one of the best exclusives that the Nintendo Switch currently has. However, a new report has pointed out that Capcom is preparing for the release of this title on Xbox and PlayStation consolesas well as in Game Pass, something that would happen early next year.

According to Insider Gaming, Capcom plans to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, as well as Game Pass on January 20, 2023. Along with this, it is expected that sunbreak, the big expansion that arrived this year, will be available at some point in the spring season. This version of the game would run up to 60fps and 4K resolution, and would make use of 3D Audio.

It is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Capcom about any of these plans, and the only way to play Monster Hunter Rise at the moment it is through the Nintendo Switch and PC. However, considering the resounding success of this installment, the possibility that the Japanese company is considering this launch is not ruled out.

On related topics, you can check our review of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak here. Similarly, Capcom announced a new Monster Hunter for mobile.

the idea of ​​seeing Monster Hunter Rise on next-gen consoles is something Capcom has surely considered. This is a game that can easily be adapted to PlayStation and Xbox, and it would surely be a hit as well. We can only wait and see what will happen with this rumor.

Via: Insider Gaming