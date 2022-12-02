at the end of the day Monster Hunter Rise from Capcom it will come to other consoles, only it will not have a feature and it is crossplay or crossplay. That’s right, again a major title that stands out for its multiplayer mode will lack this feature.

This is what appears on the game page and was highlighted on Reddit. However, there is an exception and that is that those who play on PS4 and PS5 will be able to play with each other.

It is curious that those who enjoy a game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S cannot do the same. Despite the fact that the game will be present on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC, each community will be separate.

This is something that not a few players had expected, since Monster Hunter Rise it also doesn’t have crossplay between Switch and PC. But with this information also came something else.

Font: Capcom.

What happens is that Monster Hunter Rise not only does it not have crossplay but also no cross-saves or saved games between consoles. In other words, the advances made in the Nintendo Switch or PC version cannot be transferred to other systems.

Players who want to play it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S will have to start from scratch. Again, this is something that could well be expected from Capcom.

Font: Reddit/Capcom.

Outside of crossplay, what will Monster Hunter Rise offer on other consoles?

Though Monster Hunter Rise will not have crossplay will offer extra options on other platforms when it comes out on January 20, 2023. On PS5 and Xbox Series X | S the game will have a 4K resolution with a frame rate of 60 fps.

However, owners of these consoles can choose the 1080p with 120 fps option. In the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft there will be support for 3D audio.

Font: Capcom.

The PS5 version of the game will support the adaptive trigger of the DualSense controller, and like the Xbox Series X|S version, it will feature cinematic filters in sepia as well as black and white.

This is already present in the adaptation for PC. As the previous leak mentioned, the game will be available from day one on the Xbox Game Pass service, which is something to keep in mind.

