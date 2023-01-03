as by surprise, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise It will also come to PlayStation consoles and Xbox platforms through Game Pass, this after it came out first on Nintendo Switch and then on PC. But, right now, fans are wondering when does Monster Hunter Rise come out on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One? And, most importantly, will it have crossplay?

Monster Hunter Rise It will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on January 20, 2023.. That same day it will arrive at the Game Pass service, so if you pay the subscription, you can enjoy it without problems. You can also find it in two different editions, the standard and the Deluxe, the second being the one that comes with Kamurai armor, a fish necklace, a shuriken necklace, a jumping emote, a set of samurai poses, Kabuki paint, and the Izuchi pigtail hairstyle. .

On the other hand, as we previously reported, despite the fact that it will be released on various platforms, Monster Hunter Rise will not have crossplay. This is a shame, because this is a really important game, although, This last section has a small asterisk, since on PS4 and PS5 it will have cross-play.

In addition, The Capcom game will not have saved games between consoles either. In other words, all new players who have a copy of this title on another platform like Switch and PC will have to start from scratch.

Monster Hunter Rise will have two graphic options on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Now that you know when Monster Hunter Rise is coming out and what kind of crossplay it will handle during its launch, it’s worth giving you some additional information, especially if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Capcom’s hunting game will run at 60 frames per second and 4K, although there will also be the option of 120 FPS, but at 1080p. The graphic difference will be noticeable, but the performance will be very noticeable in the second section.

Also the PS5 version will take advantage of the DualSense and will also feature 3D audio. To that we must add some filters in both sepia and Black and White.

Ready to hunt down giant monsters?