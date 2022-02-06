Nintendo Switch dominates the Japanese top with 75 titles, dyeing the top 20 positions red.
If you have been following the weekly sales of Japan in recent times, you will have been able to observe a clear trend. Nintendo Switch is long overdue the most popular console among the Japanese public and this preference is reflected in the games. The Nintendo hybrid already accumulates more than 24 million consoles in Japanwhile worldwide, it has already exceeded the barrier of 100 million units.
As for the games, the classic sagas rule in the Japanese country, although there is always room for a surprise. Capcom’s monster hunter franchise is an institution in Japan, and its latest installment on Nintendo Switch has formed a winning tandem to take the crown of this list of top 100 best selling games in japan throughout this 2021 shared by nintendo-everything.
The rest of the top is occupied by other familiar faces such as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl or Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Still in the top 5, Ring Fit Adventure surprises with close to a million units sold, despite having hit the market in 2019. As for the rest of the list, titles for Nintendo Switch occupy 75 positions in the topwhile Tales of Arise ranks as the best-selling PS4 game in Japan.
- one. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 2,350,693 / Novelty
- two. [NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl – 2,313,115 / New
- 3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,266,477 / 2,499,500
- Four. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 971,418 / Novelty
- 5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 904,685 / 2,991,690
- 6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 815,174 / 4,272,357
- 7. [NSW] Minecraft – 708,670 / 2,411,591
- 8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 704,134 / 7,082,237
- 9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 628,538 / Novelty
- 10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 610,964 / 4,624,138
- eleven. [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield – 381,848 / 4,262,438
- 12. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 352,133 / 871,782
- 13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – 318,331 / New
- 14. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 312,931 / Novelty
- fifteen. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 306,590 / 2,036,386
- 16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 305,016 / 3,993,405
- 17. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 278,747 / New
- 18. [NSW] Miitopia – 274,912 / New
- 19. [NSW] Game Builder Garage – 274,221 / New
- twenty. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 – 242,876 / New
- twenty-one. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam – 223,833 / New
- 22. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 220,122 / New
- 23. [PS4] Resident Evil Village – 206,312 / New
- 24. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Pray to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi – 199,646 / Novelty
- 25. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush – 198,426 / New
- 26. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 192.518 / Novelty
- 27. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 187,423 / New
- 28. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 181,037 / 1,909,074
- 29. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – 175.792 / New
- 30. [PS4] Lost Judgment – 163,607 / New
- 31. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 155,023 / Novelty
- 32. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 150,056 / Novelty
- 33. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 145,871 / 1,129,729
- 3. 4. [NSW] Bravely Default II – 144,614 / New
- 35. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! – 142,161 / New
- 36. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 140,391 / Novelty
- 37. [NSW] Metroid Dread – 140,330 / New
- 38. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 139,980 / 1,174,861
- 39. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 139,146 / 601,952
- 40. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 – 134,919 / 167,714
- 41. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (New Price Edition) – 13,247 / 165,686
- 42. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat – 126,373 / 213,813
- 43. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 125,450 / 2,301,495
- 44. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 119,330 / 611,950
- Four. Five. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 116,296 / 670,856
- 46. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 113,231 / 657,698
- 47. [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 – 96.094 / Novelty
- 48. [NSW] Little Nightmares II – 95.018 / Novelty
- 49. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 94,462 / New
- fifty. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – 92.054 / Novelty
- 51. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 – 91,348 / New
- 52. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 90,346 / 815,317
- 53. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 85,877 / New
- 54. [NS4] The Battle Cats Unite! – 85,395 / 101,998
- 55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 84,278 / 948,200
- 56. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 – 82.104 / Novelty
- 57. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 80,397 / 136,803
- 58. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 80,007 / 384,970
- 59. [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 – 78,531 / Novelty
- 60. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 77,418 / 162,232
- 61. [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 74,644 / New
- 62. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition – 73,996 / 150,780
- 63. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 67,977 / 337,625
- 64. [PS5] Tales of Arise – 65,292 / New
- 65. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 64,249 / 407,990
- 66. [PS4] Judgment (New Price Edition) – 63,650 / New
- 67. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki – 62,640 / New
- 68. [PS4] Far Cry 6 – 57,283 / Novelty
- 69. [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Collection – 57,189 / 184,645
- 70. [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard – 55,708 / New
- 71. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 55,321 / 417,860
- 72. [NSW] Apex Legends – 54,816 / New
- 73. [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield + Expansion Pass – 54,178 / 202,476
- 74. [PS4] FIFA 22 – 54,074 / New
- 75. [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – 51,764 / New
- 76. [NSW] Family Trainer – 50,264 / 70,503
- 77. [NSW] Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – 48,221 / 100,842
- 78. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – 47,799 / New
- 79. [NSW] Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line – 45.331 / Novelty
- 80. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) – 45,279 / 135,875
- 81. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 44,204 / 170,954
- 82. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion – 44,127 / New
- 83. [PS5] Lost Judgment – 42,743 / Novelty
- 84. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 42,389 / 337,086
- 85. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 40,707 / New
- 86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S – 40,003 / 84,714
- 87. [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R – 39.383 / Novelty
- 88. [PS4] Scarlet Nexus – 38,916 / Novelty
- 89. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – 37,425 / New
- 90. [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water – 37,274 / New
- 91. [NSW] Derby Stallion – 36,702 / Novelty
- 92. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – 36,352 / Novelty
- 93. [PS4] Biomutant – 35,948 / Novelty
- 94. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 35,414 / 75,550
- 95. [PS4] Little Nightmares II – 35,271 / Novelty
- 96. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection – 34,389 / 78,324
- 97. [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence – 34,229 / New
- 98. [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch – 34,089 / New
- 99. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 34,016 / 66,238
- 100. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 34.012 / Novelty
More about: Monster Hunter Rise, Sales and Japan.
Leave a Reply