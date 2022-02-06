Nintendo Switch dominates the Japanese top with 75 titles, dyeing the top 20 positions red.

If you have been following the weekly sales of Japan in recent times, you will have been able to observe a clear trend. Nintendo Switch is long overdue the most popular console among the Japanese public and this preference is reflected in the games. The Nintendo hybrid already accumulates more than 24 million consoles in Japanwhile worldwide, it has already exceeded the barrier of 100 million units.

As for the games, the classic sagas rule in the Japanese country, although there is always room for a surprise. Capcom’s monster hunter franchise is an institution in Japan, and its latest installment on Nintendo Switch has formed a winning tandem to take the crown of this list of top 100 best selling games in japan throughout this 2021 shared by nintendo-everything.

The rest of the top is occupied by other familiar faces such as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl or Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Still in the top 5, Ring Fit Adventure surprises with close to a million units sold, despite having hit the market in 2019. As for the rest of the list, titles for Nintendo Switch occupy 75 positions in the topwhile Tales of Arise ranks as the best-selling PS4 game in Japan.

monster hunter rise

one. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 2,350,693 / Novelty



two. [NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl – 2,313,115 / New



3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,266,477 / 2,499,500



Four. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 971,418 / Novelty



5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 904,685 / 2,991,690



6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 815,174 / 4,272,357



7. [NSW] Minecraft – 708,670 / 2,411,591



8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 704,134 / 7,082,237



9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 628,538 / Novelty



10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 610,964 / 4,624,138



eleven. [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield – 381,848 / 4,262,438



12. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 352,133 / 871,782



13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – 318,331 / New



14. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 312,931 / Novelty



fifteen. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 306,590 / 2,036,386



16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 305,016 / 3,993,405



17. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 278,747 / New



18. [NSW] Miitopia – 274,912 / New



19. [NSW] Game Builder Garage – 274,221 / New



twenty. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 – 242,876 / New



twenty-one. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam – 223,833 / New



22. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 220,122 / New



23. [PS4] Resident Evil Village – 206,312 / New



24. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Pray to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi – 199,646 / Novelty



25. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush – 198,426 / New

Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

26. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 192.518 / Novelty



27. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 187,423 / New



28. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 181,037 / 1,909,074



29. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – 175.792 / New



30. [PS4] Lost Judgment – ​​163,607 / New



31. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 155,023 / Novelty



32. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 150,056 / Novelty



33. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 145,871 / 1,129,729



3. 4. [NSW] Bravely Default II – 144,614 / New



35. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! – 142,161 / New



36. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 140,391 / Novelty



37. [NSW] Metroid Dread – 140,330 / New



38. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 139,980 / 1,174,861



39. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 139,146 / 601,952



40. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 – 134,919 / 167,714



41. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (New Price Edition) – 13,247 / 165,686



42. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat – 126,373 / 213,813



43. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 125,450 / 2,301,495



44. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 119,330 / 611,950



Four. Five. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 116,296 / 670,856



46. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version – 113,231 / 657,698



47. [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 – 96.094 / Novelty



48. [NSW] Little Nightmares II – 95.018 / Novelty



49. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 94,462 / New



fifty. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – 92.054 / Novelty

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

51. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 – 91,348 / New



52. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 90,346 / 815,317



53. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 85,877 / New



54. [NS4] The Battle Cats Unite! – 85,395 / 101,998



55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 84,278 / 948,200



56. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 – 82.104 / Novelty



57. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 80,397 / 136,803



58. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 80,007 / 384,970



59. [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 – 78,531 / Novelty



60. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 77,418 / 162,232



61. [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 74,644 / New



62. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition – 73,996 / 150,780



63. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 67,977 / 337,625



64. [PS5] Tales of Arise – 65,292 / New



65. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 64,249 / 407,990



66. [PS4] Judgment (New Price Edition) – 63,650 / New



67. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki – 62,640 / New



68. [PS4] Far Cry 6 – 57,283 / Novelty



69. [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Collection – 57,189 / 184,645



70. [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard – 55,708 / New



71. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 55,321 / 417,860



72. [NSW] Apex Legends – 54,816 / New



73. [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield + Expansion Pass – 54,178 / 202,476



74. [PS4] FIFA 22 – 54,074 / New



75. [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – 51,764 / New

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

76. [NSW] Family Trainer – 50,264 / 70,503



77. [NSW] Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – 48,221 / 100,842



78. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – 47,799 / New



79. [NSW] Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line – 45.331 / Novelty



80. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) – 45,279 / 135,875



81. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 44,204 / 170,954



82. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion – 44,127 / New



83. [PS5] Lost Judgment – ​​42,743 / Novelty



84. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 42,389 / 337,086



85. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 – 40,707 / New



86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S – 40,003 / 84,714



87. [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R – 39.383 / Novelty



88. [PS4] Scarlet Nexus – 38,916 / Novelty



89. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – 37,425 / New



90. [NSW] Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water – 37,274 / New



91. [NSW] Derby Stallion – 36,702 / Novelty



92. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – 36,352 / Novelty



93. [PS4] Biomutant – 35,948 / Novelty



94. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – 35,414 / 75,550



95. [PS4] Little Nightmares II – 35,271 / Novelty



96. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection – 34,389 / 78,324



97. [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence – 34,229 / New



98. [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch – 34,089 / New



99. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 34,016 / 66,238



100. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 34.012 / Novelty

