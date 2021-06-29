After the lines dedicated to manga and anime of the caliber of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) and of Jujutsu Kaisen, sold out in a very short time and which will be restocked at the end of July, UNIQLO, a famous Japanese clothing chain, has made available the new collection dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE, the latest iteration of the hunting game par excellence created by CAPCOM released last March 26 on Nintendo Switchbut that will come on PC only in 2022.

The collection boasts ten different models, between Adult and Child, and sees represented in addition to the classic logos of the series, such as those of weapons or objects, also our hunting companions: the Canyne and Felyne.

UNIQLO – MONSTER HUNTER RISE Adult collection

Child Collection

We remind you that on UNIQLO shipments are free on orders of at least € 70 and, by subscribing to the newsletter, you can get a discount of € 10 on your first order.

Source: UNIQLO