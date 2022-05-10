During the last Digital Event dedicated to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom has unveiled several news on the massive expansion. Among the good news is also the confirmation that, like the base game, the expansion will also receive a series of free content after launch via several update.

This is undoubtedly great news for all hunters, as it potentially means Sunbreak will be supported with new monsters and challenges for many months after launch. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, taking as an example the expansion of the previous chapter, has received a post-launch support of about a really rich year, introducing, among other things, variants such as the Rajang Furioso and the Brachydios Rabbiosos, the siege of the Safi’jiiva and two black dragons, namely Alatreon and Fatalis.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Furthermore, during today’s live broadcast, we learn that further news on the Monster Hunter Sunbreak and the post-launch updates will be revealed at June, therefore close to the release date. Capcom’s hunting game could therefore carve out a place as a protagonist during the Summer Game Fest or potentially during a new Nintendo Direct.

We remind you that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC starting from June 30th. A Malzeno-themed Pro Controller will also be available at launch. Also, here you will find all the details on the news announced during today’s Capcom Digital Event.