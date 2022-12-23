Thanking fans for their support, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto reported that the 2023 it will be an exciting year for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreakwith several free expansions and updates (and not only) expected over the months.

In one of the typical messages of Japanese companies on New Year’s resolutions, Ryozo Tsujimoto wanted to reassure everyone that there is still a lot of content for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, beyond the maxi-expansion that really characterized the general relaunch of the new chapter.

“Looking forward to 2023, we are planning several free updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak,” he said in the video message visible in the official tweet above. On the other hand, two updates have already been announced during the roadmap referred to in recent months, with the Free Title Update 4 in the winter and the Free Title Update 5 in the spring, which will bring the game to versions 14 and 15, pending more details on the contents.

However, the matter does not seem to be limited to these two updates, so we can expect continued support even after spring for the Capcom game. On the other hand, Monster Hunter Rise was recently announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and One, so it is destined to experience a second youth on these new platforms. We also remind you that it is also arriving at the launch on Xbox Game Pass.