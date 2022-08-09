In its recent digital event Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom confirmed that Title Update 1 will arrive tomorrow on Nintendo Switch and PC for free. Along with Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse, he also sees the arrival of Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos.

New monsters are added with Lunagaron, Astalos, Mizutsune and Zinogre. The Anomaly Investigations are essentially the introduction of these particular quests on Rise. They have a mission level, which increases in difficulty, and random conditions.

Using the materials obtained, players can further upgrade their armor and weapons through Qurious Crafting. Future title updates will increase the level cap and add more conditions to Anomaly Investigations. Weekly Event Missions will also start on August 18, offering exclusive cosmetic rewards for completing difficult challenges (such as fighting Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos simultaneously).

Title Update 2 is scheduled for late September and offers new rare species, subspecies and enhanced monsters to fight. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Source: Gamepur