CAPCOM shows us the changes that will be made to the Hunting horn in MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. In addition to the trailer, the software house has unveiled the unprecedented Exchange Skills and the new one Silkweave technique that we can equip for the weapon, and you can find all the information at the end of the article.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK will be available in Europe from next 30 June on Nintendo Switch and PC.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Hunting horn

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – New weapons Hunting horn Weapon to play melodies with to power up your party. Collect notes of one color for continuous enhancement or combine 3 to get all the effects. Swap Skill – Swing Combo Two-Phased Attack left or right. The attacker moves to the left or right during the execution. Useful for repositioning in battle. Silkweave – Shockwave silkworm Technique that wraps the weapon in thread insect silk and activates chained attacks for a while after the first shot. The hits cause the silk to vibrate, creating a postponed shock wave. Subsequent attacks cause severe dizziness, fatigue and damage to some parts.

Source: CAPCOM