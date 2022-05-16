CAPCOM shows us the changes that will be made to Sword and Shield, Sword Ax And Heavy crossbow in MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. As previously anticipated within the expansion will be introduced the mechanics of Exchange Skillswith which we can take with us two Silkweave techniques and swap them in battle thanks to the use of a special action.

We leave you now to the trailers of the three weapons, under which you can find all the details about them Exchange Skills and new techniques Silkweave that we can use with them. Good vision!

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – New weapons

Sword and Shield

Blade that allows you to attack quickly and closely, dodging most hits. Equipped with a shield to defend itself AND hit hard!

Trading Skill – Twin Blade Combo

Two-stage attack: a circular slash, followed by a thrust of the blade. It hits many times, so it is advisable with weapons with high elemental and alteration values.

Fildiseta – Spaccone Oil

Use a wire bug to cover the blade with a special ointment whose effects are activated upon friction with the shield. While active, monsters falter more easily and the chances of attack are more frequent.

Sword Ax

Switch from ax, for fluid movements and stronger blows, to sword, for quick attacks. The flask’s effects triggered by the sword continue with the ax as well.

Swap Skill – Ax: 2nd mutant hit combo

Technique that uses the centrifugal force of Ax: wild blow to deliver a double blow. First approach as you turn the ax into a sword, then step back as you turn the sword into an ax. The power of sword attacks and the slash bar recovery of ax attacks will increase.

Silkweave – Elemental reloaded counterattack

Compresses the shift bar and releases its energy after pressing the button again. If it coincides with a monster attack, the reverse flow of elemental energy generates an amplified state. The recoil of the reverse flow is ferocious, but can be used for a powerful blade strike.

Heavy crossbow

High-firepower weapon, as powerful as it is heavy. It can be loaded with Wyvern Fury or Wyvern Gaze projectiles depending on the situation.

Trading Skill – Crouching Strike

Firing technique that uses a special sheath to reduce recoil. You can move around by shooting in quick succession. The longer you shoot, the shorter the intervals between shots become. Firing too many cartridges will cause the weapon to overheat and you will need to let it cool down for a while before firing new bursts. Not applicable to certain types of ammunition.

Silkweave – Setting Sun

Thread insect technique that creates a special circle in front of you. A special dust accumulates inside. As they pass through, the bullets absorb the dust, slowing them down. Total hits increase with armor-piercing shells or other multi-hit shells.