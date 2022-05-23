CAPCOM shows us the changes that will be made to Long sword and to Launch in MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. In addition to the trailers, the software house has released all the information on Exchange Skills and the Silkweave techniques which will be introduced within the expansion, you can find all the details at the end of the article.

The expansion MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK will be available in Europe from 30 June on Nintendo Switch and PC.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Long sword

Launch

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – New weapons Long sword A sharp weapon that recharges the Spirit Gauge while slashing prey, and can unleash powerful Spirit Blade Attacks. Allows technical dodging and counterattack moves. Trading Ability – Holy Sheath Combo A slow and methodical movement to be performed after an attack. By sheathing your weapon, you can use the increased spirit for a chained slash. The power of the slash increases based on the level of the spirit bar. If you are attacked before sheathing, the Spirit Gauge will be consumed by one level and the move will be canceled. Silkweave – September Moon Desperate move that uses IronSilk to reduce your radius and upgrade your spirit for a focused counterattack. Within that range, the Spirit Gauge will not run out as usual. If the hit hits, you can hit again. Launch Highly defensive weapon whose solid shield can repel ferocious attacks while preserving mobility. Great for counterattackers and aggressive combos. Trading Skill – Shield Shoulder Technique that allows you to protect yourself from attacks and to use the shield to attack in various ways. Wait for the enemy attack and counterattack with unstoppable technique. Silkweave – Lunge up The spear rises skyward before falling and piercing the ground. This technique uses a wire bug to shoot an arrow up and drop it straight, inflicting numerous hits.

Source: CAPCOM