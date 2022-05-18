CAPCOM shows us the changes that will be made to Greatsword, Hammer And Insect glaive in MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. In addition to the trailers, the software house has released all the information on Exchange Skills and the Silkweave techniques which will be introduced within the expansion, you can find all the details at the end of the article.

Before leaving you to the trailers I remind you that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK will be available in Europe from next 30 June on Nintendo Switch and PC. If you missed them, you can recover the trailers dedicated to Sword and Shield, Spadascia And Heavy crossbow in our previous article. Good vision.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – New weapons

Greatsword

Huge blade that brutally strikes with a wide arc, also used to defend oneself in case of need. The power of a full charged slash is terrifying.

Swap Skill – Super Slash Combo

An offensive style that combines speed and weight of the weapon to deliver a series of powerful slashes. Requires excellent agility. It allows you to perform a large number of combos.

Silkweave – Hysteria

Silk silk technique to temporarily strengthen arm and weapon to repel attacks. If used while charging, you’ll build up power as you dodge attacks and then land a hard blow.

Hammer

Blunt weapon that hits hard without hindering mobility. A blow to the head can stun enemies. Allows powerful charged attacks and various moves.

Trading Skill – Spinning Ravage: Charge

Technique that retains the released power and channels it into the next charge change. Power builds up as you perform a spinning devastation. The charge level is maintained with a charge change. Correct execution allows you to generate a series of attacks in three phases.

Silkweave – Burst of impact

Technique that wraps the weapon in thread bug silk and activates other moves for a while after charged attacks. When the air and the silk flow into the vacuum created by the withdrawal of the hammer, a shock wave is generated. Monsters can be more easily frightened for a while.

Insect glaive

Have kinsets absorb the essence of prey to empower you. Leap into the air, kick enemies and attack them from any angle while in flight.

Trading Skill – Kinsect Slash

Technique that consumes resistance in midair for a kinsect glide and sprint. If the attack is successful, it turns into a dance with the pole, which absorbs the extract from the targeted area. The extract cannot be obtained with a bug slash while absorbing the red extract, but the aerial slash is enhanced.

Silkweave – Awakened Kinsect Attack

Throw a kinsect that deals heavy damage. All extracts are consumed as the kinsect strengthens the exoskeleton, but the damage increases with each extract. After the launch, approach with a wire bug, marking the target and absorbing extracts, then perform a pole dance.