Many interesting projects for 2023 concern the latest title in the magnificent series of Capcom, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Questor gigantic DLC added one tons of content to the base game that made it a completely new experience.

The expansion still has one in store avalanche of news that has not yet shown and players eagerly await its free updates. In view of the deadline of 2022L’company in Osaka has published a video to recap everything that has been added this year.

At the end of this exciting recap, a new roadmap revealing the launch window for the next free update. Apparently, the Title Update 4 will arrive during the month of February.

For the moment, Not all the details have been released yet of this update, but we know that one will be introduced enhanced version of a monster and an Elder Dragon that fans of the saga will recognize immediately.

Along with this magnificent news also comes announced that the Title Update 5 will be released during the spring period of 2023. You can purchase a copy of the title through this link. Don’t forget to take a look at the new mobile game by Monster Hunters developed by TiMi Studio Group.

We remind you that Monster Hunter Rise it will also arrive on PlayStation and Xbox towards the end of January. Don’t forget to take a look at the brand new GameStop Pro Club. You too can’t wait to find out what the Title Update 4 will add? Let us know about ours Facebook group.