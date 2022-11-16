Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak had its livestream presentation from Capcom today, during which the release date of the Title Update 3with various additions to come in terms of content and details various.

The new update with expansion will therefore arrive on November 24, 2022or next week, bringing with it several interesting new creatures, items and game events in the world of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

As for i new monstersthese are the ones expected with the next update:

Chaotic Gore Magala

Risen Teostra

Risen Kushala Daora

From the point of view of the new quest, the Title Update 3 brings with it a series of new quests to be undertaken within the “Anomaly Research Quest” series, which lead to new monsters and allow players to significantly increase the level. Among these, we find the following:

Anomaly Investigations, with random generation of the creatures to hunt and the situation and settings in which they find themselves

Risen Elder Dragons, in which we find ourselves hunting dragons with particularly raised stats compared to normal, always due to the Anomaly and its influence on creatures.

In addition to these, among the objects there are new Layered weapons and additional paid downloadable content, as well as various Event Quests that allow you to obtain special rewards. We also see the presentation trailer of the new update on this page, with an overview of the new content to come. Meanwhile, we have seen that the Monster Hunter series has reached 88 million copies sold.