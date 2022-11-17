Capcom has announced that the third free update of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on Switch is scheduled for November 24, 2022, and that the latest expansion of the game has sold more than four million copies. This update features three new enemies that are difficult for Hunters to defeat; more options to customize the appearance and performance of weapons and armor, as well as some changes to Anomaly Missions, Anomaly Investigations and the Follower system. Hunters looking for new ways to hone their skills will be able to take on the new Anomaly A7 missions, featuring Espinas Ardente, Magmalo Astioso and Bazelgeuse Vulcanico. In addition, the Anomaly Investigation system will increase the level cap to 200, with the further possibility of lowering the level of individual missions already obtained by hunters.

Materials from Anomaly Investigations can also be used for new categories of upgrades, weapons, and armor. There is a choice of “Defense” or “Skill” for armor upgrades, and there are more opportunities for hunters to build their ideal set of armor. Hunters who warmed to the villagers and knights of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can now bring their followers along to almost any Anomaly Investigation and Quest. Update 3 also includes a host of new paid DLC, including new gesture sets, stickers, music, player voices, and the “Hinoa” layered armor set. Capcom also mentioned that the fourth free update coming in winter 2023 and the fifth free update expected during spring 2023.