CAPCOM announced the imminent arrival of the latest digital event dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. It will be possible to follow the event live next 7 June from 4.00 pm (Italian time) on the company YouTube channel.

During the event, not only will a lot of information be revealed on the contents that will be released thanks to the latest update, but there will also be room for a roundtable that will see the development team discuss the highly acclaimed title.

Waiting to find out all the information that will be revealed during the event, I remind you that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is currently available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu