During today’s live broadcast CAPCOM announced that the first Title Update 1free upgrade for expansion MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKwill arrive tomorrow, Wednesday August 10. In addition to the already anticipated Iridescent Nargacuga And Volcanic Bazelgeusethe Silver Rathalos and the Golden Rathian.

We can see the live below. Here you find our review of MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKavailable on Nintendo Switch And Steam.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Free Update 1

Source: CAPCOM, Nintendo