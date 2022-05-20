CAPCOM shows us the changes that will be made to Shotgun lance. at the Loaded blade and toArch in MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. In addition to the trailers, the software house has released all the information on Exchange Skills and the Silkweave techniques which will be introduced within the expansion, you can find all the details at the end of the article.

I remind you that expansion MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK will be available in Europe from 30 June on Nintendo Switch and PC. If you missed them, you can recover the trailers dedicated to in our previous articles Sword and Shield, Sword Ax And Heavy crossbow, those dedicated to Greatsword, Hammer And Insect glaive and the one dedicated to Hunting horn. Good vision.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – New weapons Shotgun lance Sturdy spear attached to a cannon. Overwhelms the prey with a volley of bullets, delivering a powerful blow at the right moment. Trading Ability – Eruptive Cannon Technique that shoots an explosive stake. Using the eruption cannon, the tip of the rifle lance heats up and the slashes are empowered for a while. Silkweave – Flurry of blows Wild technique that uses a wire bug or an explosive snap to suddenly approach and let loose with ferocity. Warning: Empty bars automatically reload ammo, wyvern cannon, or wyvern fire. Loaded blade Weapon that is both an ax and a sword. Charge it in sword mode, then combine it with a shield to create an ax and release energy for a devastating attack. Swap Ability – Chained Flask: Firing Pin Mechanism that reduces the pressure of elemental energy generated by shield strikes during elemental bonuses or sword attacks in empowered mode. The generated elemental energy remains, but disappears over time. Deactivated with a high pressure ax attack that causes a release blast that extends the time limit of the elemental bonus. Silk silk – Ready to lay Technique to defend yourself briefly by keeping the sword and ax fusion with a thread bug that joins the mutations. After a guard, a strong knockback leaves you in sword mode, but reduces the defensive reaction to chained sword / ax attacks. Arch High mobility weapon for ranged attacks. Fire parabolic shots to defend allies or powerful shots to hit. Coatings can be applied to inflict status effects. Swap Ability – Thunderbolt First Lunge Special stake that explodes in response to an arrow. The next attack depends on the initial damage dealt. Silkweave – Binding of the executioner Shoot an arrow loaded with iron silk. If the next arrow falls in the same spot, the iron silk surrounds both arrows, dealing severe damage. If the second arrow misses the target, the sticking arrow disappears.

Source: CAPCOM