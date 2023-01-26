Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will have a new digital event arriving in the next few days, announced by Capcom for February 2, 2023 within the classic communication system used by the publisher for the game in question.

The appointment is fixed, to be precise, at midnight between 1 and 2 February February 2023 at hours and the digital event will focus mainly on the Free Title Update 4, which is the next large free update for Capcom’s action RPG coming soon.

The event will be presented by Bahari the Scientist, who will reportedly introduce the different contents planned for the game in the update and also a broader program on the new things foreseen in the coming months for the game, whose support is expected still very long.

In the meantime, Monster Hunter Rise has also arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which was also launched on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass, although it is the basic version of the new chapter. Sunbreak, on the other hand, represents the maxi-expansion that gives new life to the title, making it continue on a new path full of other contents.

We therefore look forward to discovering the contents of the Free Title Update 4 and the other news expected for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak within the night event between 1 and 2 February.