Capcom released the update today Ver.15.0.0 Of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Nintendo Switch and PC (later it will also be available on PlayStation and Xbox, after the launch of the expansion). The update accompanies new content from Title Update 5, such as new monsters Amatsu and Shagaru Magala Resurrectedand introduces a number of fixes as well as some balance changes, especially for the Longsword.

The patch weighs about 0.8GB on Nintendo Switch and 2.0GB on Steam and clearly all the changes inherent in Sunbreak are only available to players who have purchased the expansion. In addition to the new monsters, new quests have been added, the level cap of anomaly quests has been increased to 300, and the new category of quests has been introduced. Special Investigationsfeaturing monsters with boosted attacks.

Not only that, with Title Update 5 comes new skills for quick crafting, a new fusion method for charms and of course there are also event missions, weapons and armor to forge.

As we said at the beginning, they have also been made weapon balance changes. In particular, we find important buffs for the Long Sword’s move Settembrina Moon, which make it stronger and at the same time easier to use in hunting. Specifically, the range of the skill has been increased, it is no longer deactivated with sheathing, and players will no longer be knocked away by touching the skill circle. Also the recovery time has been decreased. In addition to the long sword, we also find buffs for Greatsword, Double Blades, Hunting Horn, Spear, Gunlance, Hammer, Hunting Horn and Insect Glaive.

The list of changes is really long and you can find the complete official notes in Italian on the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak official website, to this address. We also remind you that Capcom is planning a Bonus Update for Sunbreak which will introduce the final monster of the expansion, here are the known details.