Well-known leaker Tom Henderson has revealed the advance exit date Of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on PlayStations and Xboxes: according to its sources, the expansion of the Capcom hunting game will be available starting April 28, 2023.

Update

This leak was also officially confirmed by Capcom, with a trailer in which the company announces that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on April 28th. The original story follows.

Currently with 5 million copies between PC and Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak seems to be the latest victim of a leak that is slowly emptying the Capcom Spotlight which will be broadcast tonight, starting at 11.10pm.

It is probably during the streaming that the Japanese company will formalize all this information, including the rumored debut of the Resident Evil 4 demo in shadowdrop, to the delight of the many fans of the survival horror series.

Returning to Sunbreak, as you know, it is an expansion that enriches the Monster Hunter Rise experience by introducing new monsters, new scenarios and new mechanics: more details in our review of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.