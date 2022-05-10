CAPCOM today held a special digital event dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK in which he unveiled new details on the expansion. During the event, the software house revealed the presence of three very dangerous creatures: the majestic Seregios which will make its return after debuting in MONSTER HUNTER 4 ULTIMATEand the new variants Somnacanth shining And Lava Almudron.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Digital Event (May 2022)

The Malzeno mystery

In the May Digital event dedicated to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ™, new ferocious monsters, combat options and follower Missions debut along with a new trailer London, May 10, 2022 – During today’s Monster Hunter ™ Digital Event, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yoshitake Suzuki gave fans a very in-depth look at Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ™, including a new trailer packed with action and gameplay details. The duo has unveiled three additional monsters, the new Swap Skill Switch skill, new Follower Missions, and more information on the Elder Dragon Malzeno. Finally, a fantastic new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak pro controller for Nintendo Switch ™ was also revealed featuring Malzeno, which will arrive alongside the massive expansion for Nintendo Switch ™ on June 30, 2022. Known as the “Dragon of a Thousand Slices,” the Flying Wyvern Seregios makes a triumphant return to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This incredibly territorial fighter is known for his high-flying maneuvers and the razor-sharp Scaglielama that coat his body. When Seregios throws his blades, hunters caught off guard run the risk of going into a “bleeding” state, so they should keep their weapons sharp and wits sharpened. In addition to the already known monsters that return with new abilities and behaviors when they appear in missions of the Master rank, two new subspecies of monsters introduced in Monster Hunter Rise will arrive in the expansion. The shining new Somnacanth, releasing a constant freezing fog that threatens to freeze anything that gets too close. This ability allows him to glide smoothly across the ice to strike prey and exhale a powerful blast of ice. The Lava Almudron, on the other hand, prefers the intense heat of the Lava Caves and increases its molten stone attacks to overwhelm any aspiring hunter. While all of these monsters are more than capable of bringing hunters to their knees, the Ancient Dragon Malzeno has the ability to bring down entire kingdoms. Malzeno commands a mysterious swarm of parasitic entities that capture and then absorb the energy of their prey. When directly engaging in combat, the Ancient Dragon attacks with an elegance and ferocity worthy of his inspiration, the vampire. Once he inflicts his prey on the “blood sickness” status, the two engage in a duel to determine which life force will run out first. If the hunter fails, Malzeno evolves into an even more terrifying form to wreak havoc on surviving enemies. To face these calamitous forces head-on, hunters arriving at the Elgado Outpost will need to find new ways to approach combat. Although Kamura Village is renowned for its unique Thread Bug techniques, including Silkweave Attack and Wyvern Mount, hunters summoned to the Kingdom will learn new Trading Skills and also have the option to use the new Swap Skill Skill that allows hunters to assign Exchange Skills to two different pieces of equipment that can be changed on the fly during a hunt. The increased flexibility in choosing the best skills for each situation allows an experienced hunter to overcome almost any obstacle. Hunters who come under attack while performing a Swap Skill Swap can also perform a Swap Dodge in any direction to avoid danger or reposition themselves for a continuous assault. Hunters can learn more about the new Swap skills coming for each of the 14 weapon types on Monster Hunter’s official social channels starting May 16, and watch a series of short videos exploring each weapon. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak It also introduces new ways for players to bond with the game’s fascinating cast of characters through new Follower Missions. These single player hunts allow players to accept and complete missions with favorite characters from the story. Each Follower has their own specialization and will even help players recover their health, set traps and ride monsters to turn the tide of battle. Elgado Outpost members such as Fiorayne, Luchika, Jae, Admiral Galleus, and Master Arlow will be accessible as Followers, as well as Kamura Village members such as Hinoa and Minoto. Players will unlock Followers as they progress through the story and will even be able to earn exclusive rewards for completing Follower missions. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ™ is the new monstrous expansion of Monster Hunter Risethe title Monster Hunter ™ critically acclaimed and best-selling, released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021. The expansion will include a completely new storyline with new monsters, new additions to combat, the difficulty of the Master Rank mission and more. The players of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with save data of Monster Hunter Stories ™ 2: Wings of Ruin will also be able to unlock the “Navirou Costume” Felyne Armor Style Set when the expansion launches on June 30, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

