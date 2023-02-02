CAPCOM announced that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK will receive hisTitle Update 4” the next February 7th. This new update will bring new monsters, new missions and equipment to the expansion of the game, as well as a series of paid DLCs that include accessories and armor for companions Felyne And Canyne. It is also announced that the next update, the fifth, will launch in April and will see the return of an Elder Dragon and enhanced monsters.

But for now let’s focus on the fourth: from this Tuesday we will be able to kick out the Velkhana and the Crimson Valstrax resurrected. Below you will find all the details directly from the official website of the CAPCOM title.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is an expansion currently only available on Nintendo Switch And pcbut will also soon be launched for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game, which have recently been launched on the market.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Title Update 4

Velkhana Known as the “ice dragon that freezes everything”, or “frost wyvern”, there is little news of Velkhana, which remains shrouded in mystery. Its breath is so cold that it creates huge coils and walls of ice out of thin air. This breath is strong enough to freeze even other monsters. Some studies indicate that Velkana freeze rivals to mark territory. Crimson Valstrax resurrected Resurrected Crimson Valstrax are elder dragons healed of infection. By killing the Qurio virus, they gained tremendous strength and new abilities. Thanks to the abundance of dragon energy they are more agile and have even more devastating explosive powers. Very few will be able to resist their ferocious attacks. At the peak of anger, they enter a state called resurrected and their body begins to glow. The three gentlemen – Malzeno An elder dragon covered in elegant silver scales. He saps the life energy of living creatures, moving at night and attacking prey from behind. Malzeno has a regal appearance at first glance, which becomes more sinister after it has drained enough energy. Some of Malzeno’s attacks cause a “blood penalty”. Blood malus reduces the hunter’s natural health recovery, gradually draining life from him, and decreases the amount of health recovered by using items. On the other hand, when the hunter attacks a monster while in this state, it regains an amount of health commensurate with the amount of damage inflicted. It’s a constant tug of war with Malzeno, and at stake is the life force of both! Garangolm Monster with a huge and rigid body. Their sap-like fluids can promote plant growth and symbiotic relationships with the flora growing on their bodies. They can also use the sap to harden plants or the surrounding soil, thus equipping their bodies or empowering their attacks. Lunagaron Fanged wyverns of blue color, have an organ that freezes the inhaled air as a thermoregulation mechanism of their body. They can cover long distances and endure great environmental changes, thus managing to occupy many different types of habitats. Anomaly research missions New monsters, including the resurrected Crimson Valstrax!

A8★ Missions Now Available!

Anomaly Investigations now scale up to level 220!

Limit for qurious creations unlocked!

New Items at the Anomaly Research Lab!

