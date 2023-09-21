Sunbreakthe expansion of Monster Hunter Risewas awarded at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 with the best game award. The award, as well as all the others at the event, were organized by CESA (Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association) and partially voted by the public.

Among the other winners we also find Nintendo with the NES, which earned the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Award, which is given to an individual or organization that has made great contributions to the growth of the Japanese video game industry. The award was given on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the NES and was accepted by Takashi Tezuka, designer of Super Mario Bros, on behalf of Nintendo.