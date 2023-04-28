CAPCOM announces that starting today the expansion MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is also available on Playstation And Xboxes. At the moment, however, the contents present will not be identical to those currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC, the expansion in fact will only be updated until Title Update 3. Subsequent content will be released in the future via free patches, but there is currently no further information on this yet.

Let’s find out together what to expect from the arrival of the expansion on PlayStation and Xbox thanks to the press release released by the company.

Monster Hunter™ Rise: Sunbreak is out today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4!

Milan (April 28, 2023) – Monster Hunters™ He laughed: Sunbreakthe highly anticipated expansion of the acclaimed Monster Hunter™ Rise by Capcom that has sold over 12 million units, is now available worldwide for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4. This expansion of Monster Hunter Rise transports players to the distant Kingdom, here they will have to follow a new storyline, fight new monsters, master new combat options, explore new locations, conquer the Master Rank mission difficulty, and experience other exciting features.

The story of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak begins immediately after the heroic defense of the village of Kamura in Monster Hunter Rise. The valiant Dame Fiorayne, inspired by news of the survival of the village, decides to travel for help beyond the distant Kingdom. The bravest hunters then leave for the outpost of Elgado. This command and research center is responsible for putting an end to the threat that is plaguing the Kingdom. Heading the target list are powerful creatures inspired by Western horror classics known as the Three Lords: the elder dragon Malzeno, the mighty and massive Garangolm, and the ice wolf-like Lunagaron. In addition to these nightmarish foes, there are new monster variants and fan favorites, including Spiteful Magnamalo, Espinas, and Shagaru Magala, all ready to challenge hunters in the added Master Rank mission difficulty.

To face these calamitous forces head-on, the hunters who arrive at Elgado’s outpost must find new ways to fight. While Kamura Village is renowned for its unique techniques, including silkweaver attacks and wyvern mounts, hunters will learn new Swap skills for all 14 weapons. Additionally, hunters can now rely on two different sets of Swap skills, which can be switched on the fly while hunting. The increased flexibility that allows players to choose which skills are best for each situation allows a skilled hunter to overcome almost any obstacle. Hunters who find themselves under attack during Swap skill reversal can also perform a Dodge Swap in any direction to avoid danger or reposition themselves for continued aggression.

The Three Lords-related quest takes hunters from across the Realm to new and reimagined locations, including the newly unveiled Citadel and the now-returning Jungle. The Citadel boasts snow-swept peaks that cascade down into lush forests teeming with new endemic life forms. At the center of this vast region is an abandoned fortress that serves as a stronghold, built to keep monsters out. In addition, the Jungle returns from the second generation of Monster Hunter titles, boasting a warm climate with abundant rainfall, making it a haven for monsters and plant life.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak allows players to bond with the game’s fascinating cast of characters via new modes and new Follower Quests. These single player hunts allow you to accept and complete missions with your favorite characters from the story. Each minion has their own specialization and will even assist players by recovering their health, setting traps, and even riding monsters to turn the tide of battle. Elgado Outpost members, such as Fiorayne, Luchika, Jae, Admiral Galleus, and Master Arlow are now accessible as followers, along with Kamura Village members, including Hinoa and Minoto. Players will unlock Followers as they progress through the story and can even earn exclusive rewards for completing Follower Missions.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with all post-launch content up to the free Update 3 (Ver.13), which includes harrowing encounters such as chaotic Gore Magala. Information regarding the arrival of future free updates of the title will be revealed at a later time.