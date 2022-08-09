One month after the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom has detailed the expansion’s first free post-launch update, which arrives tomorrow, 10th August, bringing a heap of new additions – including four new monsters – for hardened hunters.

We already knew the Seething Bazelguese and Lucent Nargacuga would be arriving as part of Sunbreak’s first post-launch update, but Capcom has now revealed two more additions in the form of the Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian, with all four becoming available at Master Rank 10 .

The Lucent Nargacuga, which returns to the series for the first time since making its unforgettable debut in Monster Hunter Ultimate 3, can reflect the moonlight to turn invisible, and is found in the new Forlorn Arena – a reinterpretation of its original moonlit home.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – Free Title Update 1 Trailer.

The Seething Bazelguese, meanwhile, sets itself apart from the base version with its constantly active explosive scales, and has an extra powerful state where it “seethes” with rage, showering the area with its volatile projectiles.

As for the returning Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian, both have the ability to go into a powerful incandescent state – upping the ferociousness of their attacks – and also feature a number of new moves debuting in Sunbreak. And of course, all new monsters come with corresponding new armor sets, each equipped with a range of new skills.

Title Update 1 also brings significant enhancements to Sunbreak’s Anomaly Quests – a post-launch feature enabling hunters at MR10 or above to take on monsters with an affliction that sends them into ultra-violent rage. Previously, Anomaly Quests peaked at A4* rank (accessible at MR50), but tomorrow’s update will add new A5* rank afflicted monsters – including Lunagaron and Mama Almudron – which are unlocked through new Anomaly Investigations.

Monster Hunter Digital Event – August 2022.

Anomaly Investigations are quests that feature randomized elements, including target monsters, locales, and number of player. Each one has a set level, and the higher the level, the greater the monster’s strength and the better the rewards. These rewards include special materials that open up new upgrade options for weapons and armor. Players can, for instance, choose the specific stats they want to upgrade on their weapons – attack power, perhaps, or affinity – while armor can be upgraded with improvements to random stats.

Lastly on the Anomaly front, Title Update 1 introduces the new Anomaly Research Lab facility, enabling players to exchange items they get during an Anomaly Investigation for items that can be used in Qurios crafting. Capcom says it’ll be increasing the Anomaly quest rank, Investigations level cap, and the monsters available to fight with each new Title Update.

Rounding out the free stuff in Title Update 1, there are new Guild Card pages, awards, and titles, and players can expect an assortment of “miscellaneous” bug fixes and quality of life improvements. It’ll also be accompanied by a selection of paid DLC, including new layered armor for hunters and companions, new gestures, stickers, hair styles, music, and more.

But that still isn’t quite everything coming as part of Sunbreak’s first free update. Starting on 18th August, Capcom will begin releasing weekly Event Quests through your base’s Courier. Each is set to feature unique conditions for hunters to grapple with, including extra-difficult Dual Threats event quests that pit players against two monsters at the same time.

And looking further afield, Capcom says it’ll be releasing Sunbreak’s Title update 2 in “late September”, promising new rare species monsters, subspecies monsters, and powered-up monsters. Title Update 3 is due this “winter”, bringing new special species monsters and powered-up monsters, and the free updates will continue into 2023.