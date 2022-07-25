CAPCOM shared a new gameplay video for the expansion online MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKwhich allows us to take a first look at the monster coming with the first free update of the next August. Let’s talk about the Iridescent Nargacuga (Lucent Nargacuga)rare species of Nargacuga first introduced in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate for Nintendo 3DS.

Nicknamed Quick Lunar Wyvern, it can become invisible and attack with its dangerous tail with poisonous quills. Let’s see it below.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Iridescent Nargacuga

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steamhere you can read our review.

