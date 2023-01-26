CAPCOM has announced a new digital event dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKwhich will provide all the information about the Free Title Update 4, including the release date, additional monsters, new roadmap and additional free DLC. The event is set for midnight between 1 and 2 February and it will be possible to follow it on the official channel YouTube. You can find a teaser below.

We remind you that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is available now on Nintendo Switch and PCwhile the expansion will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One during the spring (currently only the basic version of the game is available on these consoles).

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Digital Event Teaser

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu