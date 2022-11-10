CAPCOM announced a new digital event dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK set for the next one November 16. It will be possible to follow him live starting from 15:00 (Italian time) through the company’s YouTube channel. There will be nothing less than to guide us during the event Valerie Aremvoice actress who in the game lends her voice to Lady Fiorayne.

During the event they will be revealed all the details regarding the Free Update 3, from the release date of the update to all the news that will be introduced thanks to it including the new monsters that we will be able to face in the game. In addition, the software house will release the roadmap for future updatesin order to give us the opportunity to find out what awaits us in the coming months.

Waiting to discover all the news that will be announced we leave you with a teaser trailer dedicated to the digital event. Good vision.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Digital Event Nov. 2022

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu