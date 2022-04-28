CAPCOM has just announced a date for the next digital event dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKthe highly anticipated expansion of the latest chapter of the hunting game saga available on Nintendo Switch And PC. The date is set for May 10the director of the title will be present Yoshitake Suzuki. They will be announced new monsters and new features introduced in the gameplay.

The appointment is set at hours 4:00 pm on the CAPCOM Twitch channelbelow we can see a teaser trailer of the event.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – Story

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak begins after the heroic defense of Kamura village against the Fury that ends in Monster Hunter Rise. The news of the village’s survival inspires the valiant knight Dama Fiorayne to travel from the distant Kingdom in search of help. Hunters brave enough to answer the call will depart for the port of Elgado Outpost. This lively maritime navigation station is the headquarters of the Laboratory that deals with research on the anomalous activities of the monsters that worry the Kingdom, and of the Command Post, which has the task of restoring peace to the kingdom. Here, players will interact with a cast of new characters, including the commander of the Knights of the Royal Order, Admiral Galleus, the eccentric scientist Bahari, Minayle the blacksmith, Oboro the merchant and the missionary Chichae. These helpful allies will help hunters craft new gear for future dangers and instruct them to perform powerful new bug-wire techniques.

The threat facing the Kingdom is closely related to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords. This group includes the newly unveiled Garangolm, the chilling Lunagaron wyvern, and the elder dragon Malzeno. In addition to these new nightmare enemies, other monster variants and returning fan favorites, including Blood Orange Bishaten and the mighty Astalos, will emerge to challenge the hunters in the mission’s new Master Rank difficulty. Research into the behavior of the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locations, including the newly unveiled Citadel. This location boasts snow-capped peaks cascading down to lush forests teeming with new endemic life. At the heart of this vast region sits a long-abandoned fortress that serves as a bastion to keep out the very monsters it was built for. More information on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak they will be revealed at a later time.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ™ is the monstrous new expansion of Monster Hunter Rise, the critically acclaimed and best-selling Monster Hunter ™ title, released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021. The expansion will include a completely new storyline with new monsters, new additions to combat, Master Rank difficulty and more. More information and new interesting game details on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be shared before the expansion’s release, scheduled for June 30, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

To help new players prepare for the arrival of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreaknew Armor and Weapons sets have been added to Monster Hunter Rise. The powerful Defender Weapon Series boasts high attack power to help players advance in early hunts, and can be paired with ‘Black Belt’ armor and Veteran’s Talisman for increased survivability and useful skills. As players approach high rank, the “Guild” Armor Set speeds up the process of collecting useful items that can be stockpiled for future hunts. The players of Monster Hunter Rise who do not buy the expansion Sunbreak, at launch they will still receive an update that will require 13GB on Nintendo Switch. The update will be required for online play and includes weapon balances, item packs, and character modification vouchers.