Capcom will celebrate a broadcast in which we will see different news of the future of the RPG.

The second youth that Monster Hunter Rise is experiencing is something that we could expect seeing how the content that is coming to the saga is treated lately Capcomas there is no doubt that the Sunbreak expansion was going to work very well to reinvigorate the RPG on both PC and Nintendo Switch.

It will air on Wednesday, August 9.Those who have relied on this new adventure still have to wait for more news, and those responsible are willing to show it to us in depth in a new digital event that have announced through social networks where we will see content that will come to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the future.

If you want to follow it live, write down the date and time: it will be broadcast on Twitter on Wednesday, August 9 at 4:00 p.m. in the Spanish peninsular time, although you can consult what time corresponds in your territory. We can expect to see more quests, additions and new monsters, such as the Lunar Nargacuga, which should arrive in Sunbreak alongside Bazelgeuse Magma and other rare and special species, as well as a new location that we still know little about.

What we do know for sure is that Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion are being a success for Capcom. The company announced that Sunbreak had sold two million in less than a week, and the data will continue to rise if we look at the latest figures shared by the Japanese company, which place Rise as the third best-selling game in its history.

