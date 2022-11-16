CAPCOM has unveiled the release date and all the details for the highly anticipated third update of MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. During this afternoon’s digital event, the software house announced that the Free Title Update 3 will be available worldwide starting from next November 24 on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Among the novelties that will be released thanks to this update we find the presence of three new gigantic creatures that can be faced: the Gore Magala chaoticthe Theostra resurrected and the Kushala Daora resurrected. Also there will be an expansion for the Anomaly Missions thanks to the introduction of the Rank A7★many new events capable of rewarding us with special items, the possibility of take Followers with you on all Master Rank missions and much more.

New paid add-on content will also be available to players in conjunction with the launch of the free update. Last but not least, the software house has announced that it will release the fourth update during winter 2023, while the fifth will be available starting from spring 2023.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the Free Title Update 3wishing you a good vision as always.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Free Title Update 3

