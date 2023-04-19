CAPCOM unveiled the release date and tons of details for the fifth update of MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. Title Update 5 will be released worldwide simultaneously on Nintendo Switch and PC starting tomorrow, April 20. Inside we will find a myriad of novelties, starting from the two new very dangerous enemies that can be faced: the Shagaru Magala resurrected and theAmatsu.

Among the other novelties that will be implemented thanks to this update we find raising the level of Anomaly Missionswhich will now go up to level 300, and the implementation of the Special Researches. These are very difficult hunting trips that will only be unlocked after completing the level 300 missions, which will not give us any particular rewards. By overcoming several, however, we will be able to obtain one Emblem of Heroes special, to symbolize our skill within the game.

We leave you now with the trailer for the update reminding you that MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is currently available on Nintendo Switch And pc. The expansion will also be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting April 28but content up to Title Update 3 will be present at launch. Enjoy.

