With a post published on Twitter and on Steam, game director Yoshitake Suzuki has teased the players of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreakrevealing that the first free update scheduled for August will among other things introduce a new feature for upgrade for weaponsexplaining in broad terms how it works.

Suzuki has revealed that the previously announced “Qurious Crafting” mechanics for armor will also offer weapon benefits, but in a different way. Where pieces of equipment can gain new abilities and changes to defensive parameters, apparently with random rolls, when it comes to weaponry, players will be able to freely choose from a variety of fixed bonuses.

As we can see in the example below, each weapon will have up to a maximum of 5 slots (in the example below, the last two slots seem locked, it is not yet clear if there will be a way to “unlock” them or if their number is fixed depending on the branch) where to allocate as many anomaly upgrades. These include bonuses to attack damage, affinity (i.e. the chance to land critical hits), element, and acuity.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, here is the new weapon upgrade system

Particularly interesting is the latest upgrade on the list, which allows you to improve it fury skill slot, which means that some weapons that are currently excellent but penalized due to this aspect will also be able to equip the fury jewels of level 2 and 3, such as those that increase damage against certain creatures or the one that enhances damage if you take advantage of elemental weaknesses. In short, this is a novelty that has all the potential to upset the balance of the current goal of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The first free update of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be available during the course of the month of August, with the release date and details on the contents that will be revealed during next week’s Digital Event, announced just today. In addition to new weapon and armor upgrades, the update will introduce the Iridescent Nargacuca, the Volcanic Bazelguese, and the Desolate Arena map.