Capcom today released the bonus updates Of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on Nintendo Switch and PC which introduces the final monster of this full-bodied expansion: the Primordial Malzeno.

The update will later be available on consoles as well PlayStation, Xbox and the PC version of the Windows Store on August 24, 2023 together with Title Updates 4 and 5, which introduce Velkhana and Amatsu respectively.

The biggest novelty of the latest update of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the Primordial Malzeno, a dangerous one variant of the elder dragon which represents its original form, before it was corrupted and weakened by the Qurio. Clearly it will also be possible to create new armor and weapons thanks to the materials of this monster, if you manage to eliminate it.

The update also added new options for quick creationsnew weapon and armor styles, expanded the anomaly investigation monster pool, made some minor changes and fixed various bugs, with all the details listed in the official notes in Italian of the v16.0.0 update.

Furthermore, from today until July 27, the latest event quests, which will apparently put hunters’ skills to the test. On the other hand, packages have arrived in the digital stores that include groups of previously published DLCs at an advantageous price.