Capcom with a short teaser trailer announced a new one Digital Event from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in which the details of the first free update arriving on Nintendo Switch and PC in the coming weeks will be revealed. Mark the date on the calendar: the event will be broadcast starting from 16:00 Italian on Tuesday 9 August.

The Digital Event of August 2022 will be presented by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and game director Yoshitake Suzuki. You can follow the event on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel at this address or on the official Twitch channel from here. For the occasion we can expect the announcement of the release date of the update and an in-depth look at the upcoming content and challenges for hunters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

As we know, the free August update will introduce the Iridescent Nargacuga, which we recently saw in action in a gameplay video, as well as the Volcanic Bazelguese and the Desolate Arena map. In addition, a new feature will be added that will allow you to upgrade weapons and armor using the materials of infected monsters. The footage mentions the arrival of “even more monsters” and “new content”so we can expect more infected creatures and probably Sunbreak’s first series of this event as well.

Staying on the subject, after the launch of Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Rise took the third place in the ranking of the best-selling Capcom games ever.