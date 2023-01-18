Capcom announced in a press release that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreakthe massive expansion of the latest installment in the series, has reached its peak 5 million copies distributed and sold digitally on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

As of August 2022, the expansion was at 4 million copies, so an additional million has been placed since then. The Japanese company, on the other hand, did not share updates on the sales of the base game, which also reached the ceiling of 11 million copies last August.

Clearly Capcom expects the sales numbers of the expansion and the base game to increase significantly in the coming months, considering that this week Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, while Sunbreak on these platforms will be available during spring.

To celebrate, the Japanese company shared an artwork of the Cicae character on social media and announced a free item set to celebrate the milestone of 5 million copies of Sunbreak. No further details regarding the package have been revealed, but we can expect useful items such as potions, health pills, and so on.

In the same press release, Capcom also revealed that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has exceeded 10 million copies sold. As of May of last year, the expansion was at 9.2 million and the base game at 18 million.