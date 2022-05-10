Monster Hunter is going to get a Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch customized. This time around, it’s based on the game’s latest expansion, that is Sunbreak. During the Monster Hunter digital event held in these hours, a Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak controller appeared which will feature the flagship creature Malzeno.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Pro Controller appeared briefly during the video. The ad was more to reveal that he exists and to show him the design. It is a black controller, where Malzeno stands out in silver on the front. The back of the controller was not shown. However, the design revealed that the controller handles will be flat black and will not feature any design on them.

Like the expansion, this Pro Controller will also be available for purchase from June 30th. For the occasion, the Nintendo Italy Twitter account showed some photos of this new accessory.

This #NintendoSwitch Pro Controller inspired by Malzeno will be available from 30/06, at the launch of the massive expansion Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak! pic.twitter.com/kgEbdvWMPT – Nintendo Italy (@NintendoItalia) May 10, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



We remind you that Sunbreak, the next expansion of Monster Hunter Rise, will arrive on June 30th. At this link you can find all the details that were shared during the live broadcast.

Source: NintendoLife