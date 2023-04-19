At the end of the Digital Event of Monster Hunter Rise: SunbreakCapcom has announced that in addition to the Title Update 5 to be released on April 20, it is also planning a “bonus upgrade”which will introduce the last monster of the expansion.

As also reported in the updated official roadmap of free updates, the bonus update will be available during the month of June 2023therefore approximately one year after the publication of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on PC and Nintendo Switch.

The updated and definitive Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak roadmap

The new monster will be a “variant”, therefore a special version of one of the monsters already present in the maxi expansion of Capcom’s hunting game, similar to the Spiteful Magnamalo. His identity has not been revealed, but based on the image in the roadmap it would appear to be a special specimen of Malzenothe cover elder dragon of Sunbreak.

In any case, the teaser trailer of the update specifies that it is the “last additional monster”, so barring surprises, the bonus update will end support for the expansion with new content. If this is confirmed, Monster Hunter Rise will be the first major installment in the series not to include a “Dangerous First-Class Monsters” or “Black Dragon” whatever you want, like the Fatalis, the Alatreon and the Dire Miralis.

In any case, to find out more, we just have to get more information on the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak June 2023 bonus update, which will surely arrive shortly before the update is launched.