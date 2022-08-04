Tuesday 9 August at 4pm (Italian time) there will be a digital event dedicated to MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKas revealed today by CAPCOM.

The event will be attended by the director Yoshitake Suzuki and the producer Ryozo Tsujimoto. During the live broadcast, the contents of the first free update of the expansion, scheduled for this month, will be presented in detail.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and here you can read ours review.

The live stream was presented via the teaser trailer that you can see below.

Source: CAPCOM Street GoNintendo