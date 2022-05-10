Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak it will be the first significant expansion for the game. The digital event for the expansion looks at many of the monsters coming for the expansion, the new ones Switch Skill Swapsand briefly shows the combat against Malzeno.

Three of the upcoming monsters that have appeared in this event are Seregios, Aurora Somnacanth And Magma Almudron. The Somnacanth and Almudron monsters will be variants of the ones players have already encountered in Monster Hunter Rise, providing a new chance and additional resources for more sets of weapons and armor. Seregios appeared in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and returns in Sunbreak to wreak havoc and can cause a bloody effect against hunters during combat.

In Sunbreak, players will have access to Switch Skill Swaps, a new mechanic that will allow them to trade skill sets with the weapon they are using. Previously, players had to set one up before going hunting, but they couldn’t create two and switch between them during battle.

Players will also have the ability to take companions with them on hunts and complete a variety of missions. The companions will be NPC characters and will be available for single player only game. These characters will have unique move sets that they use in combat and will essentially act as fellow NPCs, capable of riding monsters, setting traps, and healing. More characters will be available as players progress through Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is already available for pre-order and will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC players starting June 30th.

Source: Siliconera