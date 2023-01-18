A little less than a year ago it was launched Monster Hunter Rise: Sunreakthe large-scale expansion for the title that came first for platforms of nintendoswitch and also for pc. And although because it is something exclusive, many might expect that it would sell few units, it seems that this is totally the opposite, with very good results.

In a new statement, the Japanese company has reported that the DLC It has just over 5 million downloads worldwide, this with the two platforms where it is currently available. This number may increase in a short time, since the base game for consoles has officially been released. sony Y Microsoft.

Since August of 2023, the vanilla game had already sold 11 million units, the company said, meaning up to 45% of gamers have now purchased the DLC. This could indicate that many new users have joined the hunter franchise thanks to switchesbut surely some found that it convinced them.

It is worth mentioning that this expansion is not yet out for consoles PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series Xsince it was announced that sometime in the spring 2023 it will be released for all users. So, that will make those 5 million go further, because many fans of Monster Hunter World they stayed in the title for not wanting to go to Nintendo.

Remember that right now the DLC can be played on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: There is no doubt that with the passing of generations it is becoming a popular franchise, going from PS2, 3DS, Wii, among others that are the most comfortable to play.