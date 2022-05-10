During today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yoshitake Suzuki provided an in-depth look at Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the game’s new main expansion for Switch, including a new trailer. A new pro controller for the Nintendo console has also been revealed featuring Malzeno, which will arrive alongside the expansion on June 30, 2022. The official press release relating to the DLC provides full details on what we can expect from the extra content.

Known as the “Dragon of a Thousand Slices,” the Flying Wyvern Seregios makes a triumphant return in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This incredibly territorial fighter is known for his high-flying maneuvers and the razor-sharp Scaglielama that coat his body. When Seregios throws his blades, hunters caught off guard run the risk of going into a “bleeding” state, so they should keep their weapons sharp and wits sharpened. In addition to the already known monsters that return with new abilities and behaviors when they appear in missions of the Master rank, two new subspecies of monsters introduced in the expansion will arrive in the expansion. Monster Hunter Rise. The shining new Somnacanth, releasing a constant freezing fog that threatens to freeze anything that gets too close. This ability allows him to glide smoothly across the ice to strike prey and exhale a powerful blast of ice. The Lava Almudron, on the other hand, prefers the intense heat of the Lava Caves and increases its molten stone attacks to overwhelm any aspiring hunter.

While all of these monsters are more than capable of bringing hunters to their knees, the Ancient Dragon Malzeno has the ability to bring down entire kingdoms. Malzeno commands a mysterious swarm of parasitic entities that capture and then absorb the energy of their prey. When directly engaging in combat, the Ancient Dragon attacks with an elegance and ferocity worthy of his inspiration, the vampire. Once he has inflicted “blood malus” on his prey, the two engage in a duel to determine which life force will run out first. If the hunter fails, Malzeno evolves into an even more terrifying form to wreak havoc on surviving enemies.

To face these calamitous forces head-on, hunters arriving at the Elgado Outpost will need to find new ways to approach combat. Although Kamura Village is renowned for its unique Thread Bug techniques, including Silkweave Attack and Wyvern Mount, hunters summoned to the Kingdom will learn new Trading Skills and also have the option to use the new Swap Skill Skill that allows hunters to assign Exchange Skills to two different pieces of equipment that can be changed on the fly during a hunt. The increased flexibility in choosing the best skills for each situation allows an experienced hunter to overcome almost any obstacle. Hunters who come under attack while performing a Swap Skill Swap can also perform a Swap Dodge in any direction to avoid danger or reposition themselves for a continuous assault. Hunters can learn more about the new Swap skills coming for each of the 14 weapon types on Monster Hunter’s official social channels starting May 16, and watch a series of short videos exploring each weapon.