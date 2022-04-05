CAPCOM shared a new video for the expansion MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKnext coming June 30th.

The clip introduces the “Puppet spider“, A new species of endemic fauna that will allow us, literally, to put on the leash monsters, so you can yank and hurl them at rock faces and other obstacles. Recall that the expansion will be released simultaneously on both Nintendo Switch than on PC.

Meet #Sunbreak‘s Marionette Spider! Their silk can be used to pull a monster into a desired direction. Hunters, you know what to do … 💥BONK💥 pic.twitter.com/anxY20pGMC – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 4, 2022

Source: CAPCOM Street Siliconera