Capcom has released a small but vital update for the PC version of Monster Hunter Risethat has Fixed compatibility issue with Steam Deck born with yesterday's much discussed update which introduced the controversial DRM Enigma.
Through the game's official Steam page, the Japanese software house notified users that it had published a patch that resolved a problem that did not allow Monster Hunter Rise to run on Steam Deck after installing the version 16.0.2.0apologizing to users for what happened.
As reported yesterday, the problem arose with this latest version and many have pointed the finger at Enigma DRM, the security system introduced with the same update to replace Denuvo, which has instead been removed.
Enigma DRM remains, despite player complaints
It is therefore important to point out that this latest patch exclusively resolves the compatibility problem between Monster Hunter Rise and Steam Deck, without eliminating Enigma DRM from the equationas many hoped.
This security system is seen in a negative way because, although it is apparently not invasive in terms of performance makes some of the mods created by the community incompatiblein particular those that insert new DLLs, as well as for the problems that arose on Steam Deck, which fortunately were quickly resolved by the developers.
