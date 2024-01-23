Capcom has released a small but vital update for the PC version of Monster Hunter Risethat has Fixed compatibility issue with Steam Deck born with yesterday's much discussed update which introduced the controversial DRM Enigma.

Through the game's official Steam page, the Japanese software house notified users that it had published a patch that resolved a problem that did not allow Monster Hunter Rise to run on Steam Deck after installing the version 16.0.2.0apologizing to users for what happened.

As reported yesterday, the problem arose with this latest version and many have pointed the finger at Enigma DRM, the security system introduced with the same update to replace Denuvo, which has instead been removed.