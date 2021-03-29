Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 4m units since launch last Friday, publisher Capcom has said.

For comparison, Capcom announced it had shipped 5m copies of Monster Hunter World back in January 2018, though that was released for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Capcom’s “shipped” figures (rather than “sold”) includes digital copies as well as physical copies sent out to retailers but not yet picked up by punters.

Still, there shouldn’t be a great deal of difference here – there isn’t a ton of stock currently sat on shelves, and there have been reports of sell-outs of the game in Asia.

By all accounts, Monster Hunter Rise seems to be going down very well. “With smart additions that move the series forward, this is the most accessible, deepest and simply very best Monster Hunter to date,” Martin wrote in Eurogamer’s Monster Hunter Rise review, where he deemed it the “Switch’s best game since Breath of the Wild “.

Capcom is already working on a Version 2.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise, which will expand its current creature roster by welcoming in Chameleos, among others, towards the end of April.