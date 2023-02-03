The sales Of Monster Hunter Rise have exceeded the 12 million copies adding up the retail and digital units: an increase of around 300,000 pieces compared to 31 December 2022, also and above all due to the launch of the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One which took place on 20 January.

Received with excellent marks, the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Monster Hunter Rise have therefore been the protagonists of an excellent debut, if we consider that the bulk of these results are probably linked to the first days of their arrival on the market.

To celebrate the excellent news, Capcom has released a unpublished artwork by Monster Hunter Rise: you can see it in the tweet that we reported below.

“Monster Hunter Rise has now sold over 12 million copies worldwide, and we could never have done it without you, our amazing Hunters!” wrote the Osaka house. “Thank you so much for your incredible support and passion – we know Kamura is safe in your hands!”

