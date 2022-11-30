Monster Hunter Rise, the stellar latest entry in Capcom’s long-running creature-bopping series, will reportedly be making the jump to PlayStation and Xbox in January next year.

Rise initially launched as a Switch console exclusive last March, with a PC release arriving in January this year. Both versions then received the game’s major Sunbreak expansion in July.

And now it seems Monster Hunter Rise is ready to spread its Rathalos-sized wings once more, with prolific leaker Tom Henderson’s Insider Gaming reporting Capcom will bring the acclaimed title to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 20th January 2023.

It’s claimed the current-gen version will be a “4K60 port” with “3D audio”, and that Rise’s excellent Sunbreak expansion will arrive on the new platforms at some point in “spring”.

If Insider Gaming’s claims of a January release turn out to be true, it’s likely Capcom will be wanting to make its big announcement sooner rather than later, suggesting a potential reveal during The Game Awards on 8th December.

Monster Hunter Rise has been a significant hit for Capcom on Switch and PC, recently surpassing 11m sales. Its Sunbreak expansion has now sold over 4.4m copies.