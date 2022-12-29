The download size Of Monster Hunter Rise for PS5 and PS4 have been revealed in advance, as usual by PlayStation Game Size, together with the start date of preloadset for January 18, 2023, which is two days before the launch.

The size of Capcom’s hunting game according to the well-known dataminer will be 27,210GB on PS4 and 26,655GB on PS5. In both cases we are talking about the weight of version 1.0, which could therefore increase at launch or later with corrective patches. We also already know from now that the massive Sunbreak expansion will also arrive on PlayStation and Xbox in the spring, which will therefore significantly increase the overall size of the game.

As for the versions Xbox and Windows, the weight of Monster Hunter Rise should be similar to its PlayStation counterparts, given that the Xbox Store speaks of an approximate size of 27GB. In any case, we are talking about rather small dimensions, especially when compared to other modern games.

Monster Hunter Rise will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on January 20, 2023. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog. The game is already available on PC and Nintendo Switch, where the maxi-expansion Sunbreak also arrived during the summer. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will run at 4K resolution and 60fps, or at 1080p and 120fps.

Staying on the subject, Ryozo Tsujimoto, the producer of the series, advised fans to wait for the Tokyo Game Show in 2023, thus suggesting the possible announcement of a new chapter in the series.