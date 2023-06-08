













In the case of adaptations for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PS5, it will be available until August 24 of the current year, along with updates 4 and 5 previously released.

Free upgrade bonus Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak includes the last monster to arrive in this massive expansion, Malzeno Primordial.

This will be accompanied by a series of changes to armor enhancements and decorations. To the above, we must add new and challenging event missions that will be available until July 27, 2023.

Fountain: Capcom.

In the presentation series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and expansion director sunbreakYoshitake Suzuki, showed in detail the news that the newest patch includes.

Also present was Yasunori Ichinose, the director of Monster Hunter Rise. These creatives talked about the last two years of development of this installment of the series.

Something that came to light is that although there will be no new paid DLC with the free update, existing downloadable content will be included in new themed sets. These will be available to all players at affordable prices.

🐉 It’s time to end this! The story of #sunbreak comes to its epic conclusion when you face off against the ancient elder dragon, Malzeno Primordial. 🦖 The additional update for #MonsterHunter Rise: Sunbreak comes free to Nintendo Switch and Steam on June 8! #MHRise pic.twitter.com/GvlTwVbchL — Capcom LATAM (@CapcomLatam) June 7, 2023

What did the creators of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak talk about?

In the round table in which Tsujimoto, Suzuki and Ichinose were gathered, these designers revealed that the history of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak It was going to end long before.

That’s from the climactic showdown of Kamura’s forces against Amatsu. This came with the fifth free update to the original game. The most recent now ends the old and exciting relationship between the elder dragon Malzeno and the kingdom.

Fountain: Capcom.

Malzeno Primordial, the new version, has new attacks and movements, as well as materials for armor and unique weapons.

Ryozo Tsujimoto, Yoshitake Suzuki, and Yasunori Ichinose also talked about the impact of player feedback on the development team.

They also shared which are their favorite characters and thanked the fans for their support, and also reminded that Monster Hunter celebrates its 20 years in 2024.

